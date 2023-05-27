A three-vehicle hit-and-run road rage crash in San Bernardino left one person dead and another in critical condition on Saturday.

The vehicles smashed through the front yard of a home on the 350 block of West Base Line Street around 10:45 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The incident began when a Dodge Ram truck and a BMW coupe were traveling eastbound on Base Line Steet near D Street.

At some point, the Dodge tried to overtake and pass the BMW, but was unsuccessful and clipped the BMW on the side, police said.

The maneuver caused the Dodge to collide with a minivan and both vehicles crashed through a fence and landed in the front yard of a home.

Video of the scene showed major damage to both the truck and the minivan as stunned onlookers surrounded the area.

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a a three vehicle road rage hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino on May 27, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The minivan driver was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. A passenger in the minivan was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Dodge truck driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers are currently searching for the hit-and-run suspect. Witnesses at the scene are being interviewed by officers.

The driver of the BMW remained uninjured and is cooperating with police.