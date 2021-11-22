1 killed in 2-car crash in Granada Hills: LAFD

One person was killed in a violent two-car crash in Granada Hills on Monday evening, officials said.

The collision happened around 5:16 p.m. at 13470 N. Sepulveda Blvd. the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person, who was suffering from non-life threatening injures, was extricated from one vehicle. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD reported.

No information about the victim has been released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed accident wreckage that appeared to be a white van and a maroon-colored sedan.

No other information was released.