A person was fatally shot by police in the Vernon area Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:50 a.m. in a lot along the 5600 block of District Boulevard, which is near Bell, police there said.

Authorities have not released any information about what led to the fatal encounter or who was killed, but apparently a Bell police officer was involved. The investigation has been handed over to the California Department of Justice.

The state agency gets involved when a police shooting results in the death of an unarmed civilian, according to AB 1506.