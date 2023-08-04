One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shots rang out at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on Friday night.

Los Angeles police received reports of a shooting at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street around 7:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at the station for the MTA Orange Line busway.

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries. One victim was in stable condition and the second victim later died at the hospital, authorities said.

“We heard six shots and they were super close by,” said Juan Gonzalez, a witness who was getting dessert nearby. “We looked over and we saw two people fall. We ran inside the Baskin-Robbins and tried to look through the windows and we saw two bodies on the ground.”

Gonzalez said one of the victims was yelling while he crawled on the ground in pain. Gonzalez said they did not spot the suspected gunman at the time.

Homicide detectives have shut down the bus stop to investigate the deadly shooting. Buses in the area are being diverted from the station.

It’s unclear whether the victims were waiting for the bus at the time. The events that led up to the fatal incident remain limited.

“What we witnessed today was really shocking, it was alarming,” Gonzalez said. “It was very graphic and it was super close by. The gunshots were right there and it’s just a tragedy to see that we have to resort to violence in today’s time to get our points across. I just hope that they get better.”

No suspect descriptions were provided and the victims’ identities have not been released.

This developing story will be updated.