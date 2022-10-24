Crews respond to a car fire in North Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. (KTLA)

One person was killed when a car caught fire on a freeway transition road in North Hollywood Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on the transition road from the southbound 170 Freeway to the eastbound 134, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

Sky5 was over the scene at 7:30 a.m. where the burned four-door sedan could be seen on a freeway embankment.

One occupant was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No details about the deceased occupant or the cause of the crash were immediately available.

The transition road was closed for several hours, prompting traffic to back up on the southbound 170 during the investigation into the crash.

The road was reopened around 8 a.m.