1 man dead, 3 injured in 60 freeway crash in Diamond Bar

A crash in Diamond Bar on the eastbound 60 freeway left one man dead and three others injured early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old man from Compton was killed when a Honda Accord overturned and trapped him inside.

Three men were in the Honda when they were first involved in a solo crash around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, CHP said in a release.

Shortly after, investigators say 44-year-old Christian Lucero was driving a Nissan Armada at an unsafe speed and crashed into the Honda that was disabled in the HOV lane.

No arrests were made in the incident.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 21-year-old Anthony Rodriguez and a second passenger, 20-year-old Juan Cortez were taken to the hospital for moderate to serious injuries.

The driver of the of the Nissan was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

No further details were available.