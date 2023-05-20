Irvine police are investigating a fatal accident that left a man dead after his car crashed into a tree early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Harvard Avenue, near University Drive at 4:05 a.m., according to an Irvine Police Department news release.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a black Mercedes S550 sedan that slammed into a nearby tree and caught on fire. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the driver did not survive.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

The passenger’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024.