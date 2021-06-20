1 man dead after fatal crash into tree in Irvine

An Irvine Police Department patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

A man died after crashing into a tree in Irvine early Sunday, officials said.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Beamon of Santa Ana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 12:50 a.m. the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the call of a traffic collision near Encore and Medallion.

When they arrived on scene, officials found a black Volkswagen Jetta that caught on fire.

Officers were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle and performed life saving measures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724-7024 or email: rsolis@cityofirvine.org.