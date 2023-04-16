Authorities with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help after two men were shot in Stanton on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the shooting on the 10000 block of Fern Avenue at 3:12pm. When they arrived on the scene, they found two adult males who suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the OCSD.

Officers attempted “life saving measures” before both victims were taken to the hospital.

One man succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead, and the other was taken into surgery.

“The immediate area was searched for any potential suspects; However, no arrests have been made,” authorities announced. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information to assist the investigation is urged to call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.