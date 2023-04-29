A man was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting in East Hollywood early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in front of an apartment building in the 900 block of North Mariposa Avenue around 2 a.m.

A vehicle with two male suspects pulled up and opened fire, striking both men.

The two unidentified men were rushed to the hospital. One was pronounced dead upon arrival and the other is said to be in stable condition.

There is no description of the two suspects or their vehicle.

Police are investigating whether this shooting was gang related. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD.