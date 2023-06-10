One man was killed, and two teens were hospitalized after a possible gang-related shooting in Azusa on Friday night.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the Azusa Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Newburgh Avenue around 11 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old Hispanic man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two other Hispanic male teenagers aged 18 and 15 were also injured by gunfire. They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were congregating near the front of an apartment complex when several suspects walked up and fired multiple rounds into the group, striking all three victims, police said.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on foot and out of view,” LASD said in a release. “This incident is believed to be gang-related.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.