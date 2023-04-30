A man has died after a building caught fire in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 101 firefighters took 26 minutes to “access, confine and fully extinguish” the blaze within a 3-story building on South Broadway that contained two floors of apartments over a commercial space.

While fighting the flames, firefighters discovered an unresponsive male adult who died at the scene.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.