After torrential rains struck Oak Glen and Forest Falls earlier this week, one person remains missing, officials said.

The area where the person was last seen was buffeted mudslides and floods that were about 6 feet high, damaging homes and overturning cars.

About 120 rescue personnel are searching for the missing person, whom Jim Topoleski, San Bernardino County Fire division chief, called “our focus.”

“We have conducted not only search-and-rescue operations with specialized teams, we have sent personnel down stream, quite a ways, just in case,” said Topoleski. “We are using dogs to help us locate those areas. Sometimes the dogs hit well, other times, they don’t. The air currents and the temperature all affect that.”

While the rain was intense, the dangers were exacerbated by burn scar left by the 22,000-acre El Dorado Fire two years ago, flooding or destroying businesses and homes.

San Bernardino County officials said 30 homes were damaged or demolished, though a full damage assessment is expected Thursday.

Brandon Gallegos, whose family owns the Oak Glen Steak House & Saloon, showed KTLA where his business was damaged by floodwaters and mud, a great deal of which is still on the business’s floor.

“This is where my employees walk into the building. This is where my deliveries are received,” he said.

The family is optimistic that they can reopen the restaurant within two months.