1 of 2 deputies wounded in Compton ambush is released from the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the two Los Angeles County deputies shot in an ambush attack last weekend was released from the hospital Wednesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The 24-year-old male deputy had been in intensive care for a time before his release. Both he and a 31-year-old female deputy wounded underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening in Compton.

The female deputy remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Both are expected to fully recover.

Villanueva said in a tweet Wednesday evening that it was great news that the deputy was out of the hospital, but he has a long road ahead for recovery.

The sheriff said Tuesday that investigators are pursuing promising leads in the search for the gunman, who was recorded on surveillance video.

