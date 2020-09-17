1 of 2 deputies wounded in Compton ambush is released from the hospital

One of the two Los Angeles County deputies shot in an ambush attack last weekend was released from the hospital Wednesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
The 24-year-old male deputy had been in intensive care for a time before his release. Both he and a 31-year-old female deputy wounded underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening in Compton.
The female deputy remained hospitalized Wednesday.
Both are expected to fully recover.
Villanueva said in a tweet Wednesday evening that it was great news that the deputy was out of the hospital, but he has a long road ahead for recovery.
The sheriff said Tuesday that investigators are pursuing promising leads in the search for the gunman, who was recorded on surveillance video.