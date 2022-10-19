A woman and a dog were killed in a house fire in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 4:25 a.m. at 5259 Sepulveda Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in a unit of a three-story garden style apartment building, but found the victim and a dog dead inside. The victim has not been identified, but Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said she was in her 20s.

No other injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.