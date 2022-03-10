1 person found dead after Koreatown fire: LAFD

Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a fire in Koreatown on Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The fire was located on the second story of a five-story office building at 611 S. Catalina St., the LAFD said.

The deceased, whose age and gender are unknown, was located “behind debris and file cabinets” after the fire had been extinguished, according to the LAFD.

“Excessive storage within the office units forced a delay in conducting a full search until the fire was extinguished,” the department added.

