Authorities on the scene of a traffic accident involving the Metro Gold Line in Highland Park on Feb. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accident involving the Metro Gold Line Sunday in Highland Park, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, at 202 North Avenue 59, at around 4:50 p.m.

“There was no extrication required, the patient was clear of the train,” LAFD said in a news release.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that riders can expect “up to 15-minute delays due to train-person incident.”