1 person in custody after police activity temporarily grounds LAX flights

Passengers were forced to exit the terminal and law enforcement drove onto the tarmac after reports of a disturbance at LAX on Oct. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

One person was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening after flights were grounded due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1.

As of 7:50 p.m., police said there is no threat and no active shooter at the airport, according to a tweet from LAX.

There are no reports of injuries.

At 8:19 p.m., the airport announced that the south side of the airfield has reopened for flights, though the north side remains closed.

Per police at the scene there is no threat and no active shooter at LAX. Police have one person in custody and there are no reports of injuries. The FAA continues to hold traffic on the ground but should resume shortly. Follow us for more. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

We are aware of police activity in or near Terminal 1. The FAA has a ground stop in place for LAX. Please check your flight status and watch for police activity. Follow us here for further details as they are available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

The FAA has opened the south side of the airfield to flights following a ground stop for a security incident. The north side remains closed for now. Please check your flight status. More details to come. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021