1 person in custody after police activity temporarily grounds LAX flights

One person was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening after flights were grounded due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1.
As of 7:50 p.m., police said there is no threat and no active shooter at the airport, according to a tweet from LAX.
There are no reports of injuries.
At 8:19 p.m., the airport announced that the south side of the airfield has reopened for flights, though the north side remains closed.
