At least one person was shot in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night and three others were were stabbed, police said.

Calls about the incident, which occurred near Figueroa and 7th Streets, came in around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but the person shot was the stabbing suspect, police said. That suspect may have been shot by a security guard.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported four patients with varying injuries to the hospital.

One of the patients was in critical condition, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart told KTLA.

“Central Area can confirm there is an active Police investigation at a business located at the 7th and Figuero area. The public is asked to please avoid the area while the Investigation is [in] it’s preliminary stage,” LAPD tweeted.

