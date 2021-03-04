Woman shot during attempted robbery at famed Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills

Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills is seen for outside dining on Feb. 17, 2021. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A woman was shot during an attempted robbery at a famed Beverly Hills restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:10 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a robbery with shots fired at Il Pastaio, an Italian eatery located on the 400 block of N. Canon Drive, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

A woman who was dining at the restaurant with two other people was shot after three men attempted to rob another patron, according to the department. After one of the men shot the woman, the three suspects left the location on foot.

Officers arrived within 90 seconds and tended to the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second woman suffered a physical injury during the incident and was treated at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear what the alleged thieves were trying to steal, though police told the Los Angeles Times that the suspects were targeting the individual, not the restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing. The restaurant was shut down and police say traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours.