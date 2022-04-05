One person was shot and killed after someone opened fire on the 710 Freeway in the South Gate area early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol got a call about shots fired on the northbound side of the freeway, south of Florence Avenue, around 12:25 a.m., authorities said.

It appears that a driver in a black sedan fired an unknown number of shots at another vehicle traveling in another lane, CHP officials said, citing preliminary findings.

The victim then pulled over in the center median and called 911 as the shooter fled the scene and exited on Florence Avenue, authorities said.

Deputies responded and found the driver being treated by paramedics in the center median.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not identified the victim, who was described only as being male.

Video from the scene showed the freeway closed off Tuesday morning as officers surrounded a sedan that was stopped with its doors swung open.

The windshield appeared cracked on the driver’s side, video showed.

CHP did not have a more detailed description of the shooter, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CHP at 323-980-4600.