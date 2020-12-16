1 person unaccounted for after fire engulfs home in Reseda

Firefighters respond to a blaze in Reseda on Dec. 16, 2020. (RMG News)

One person is unaccounted for after a fire erupted at a home in Reseda Wednesday morning.

The fire started sometime after 3 a.m. at a one-story home in the 19100 block of West Vanowen Street, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire burning throughout the home and attic, Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated.

About 35 firefighters knocked down the blaze in 30 minutes, Prange said.

No injuries were immediately reported but a Fire Department spokesperson at the scene told KTLA that a 35-year-old man with special needs was unaccounted for.

Officials are searching the surrounding area for the man, who is a member of the family that lives in the home, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.