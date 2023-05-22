The Anaheim Police Department is continuing to investigate after two men were killed in a parking structure at Anaheim GardenWalk early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a “large fight and shooting” at GardenWalk, located in the 300 block of West Katella Avenue.

Deonte Lenin in shown in this undated photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

The first victim, 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland, had been shot at least once and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The second man, 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, was found lying on the ground just outside the parking structure, suffering from blunt force trauma, police said.

He succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Investigators said they have located surveillance video, but are not releasing it at this time.

Police say various people are believed to have been in the area when the shooting took place, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 714-321-3669 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.