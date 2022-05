One person was shot and two people were stabbed in West Covina Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The attacks were reported at 5:49 p.m., and deputies responded to the 21300 block of Via Verde Street, according to the LASD.

While the victims are in stable condition at a local hospital, they’ve yet to reveal who attacked them or why, and so far, deputies have not found any informants or witnesses, the Sheriff’s Department said.