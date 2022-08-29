An altercation led to one person being shot at a lounge in West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip area early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night lounge and Restaurant located at 8947 Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies responding to a shots fired call learned that two people were involved in an altercation inside the business when one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

The victim was struck in the upper body.

The shooting suspect fled after the shooting but was found and taken into custody within a few blocks of the business, the spokesperson said.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was also located.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and was expected to survive, the spokesperson said.

No other suspects were outstanding.