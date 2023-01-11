A person was shot at a Valley Glen hookah lounge Wednesday where a fatal shooting took place in October.

Wednesday’s incident was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was shot and transported to a hospital. Authorities did not release any information about their condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the scene. The windows of the Sky Hookah Lounge were shattered, and shoes and other clothing were strewn in front of the restaurant.

Police said no arrests have been made. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the scene.

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was injured at the hookah lounge back on Oct. 25.

Vardan Dzhandzhikyan, 54, was arrested less than a month later in Tijuana in connection with the crime.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

