One person was shot during an alleged car theft in Redondo Beach Friday morning.

The reported theft unfolded at 5:25 a.m. near North Lucia Avenue and Agate Street, the Redondo Police Department said in a news release.

At least one person in the stolen car fired at the driver of another vehicle in the area, and one person uninvolved with the theft was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, police said.

The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooters’ vehicle, a dark-colored vehicle with multiple men inside, sped away from the scene east down 190th Street and remains unaccounted for, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nimmons by calling 310-379-2477 x2714 or texting 310-339-2362. Anonymous tips can be submitted by emailing crimetips@redondo.org.