One person is in unknown condition after they were shot in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night, officials said.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, was shot near Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the LAPD and Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim’s condition was not released.