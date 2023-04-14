One person is hospitalized after being shot in the head on Hollywood Boulevard Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 7:37 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. The victim’s age or identity has not been released.

He was transported to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Two suspects are believed to have fled the scene — a Hispanic female and a Hispanic male, police said.

Sky5 video shows dozens of patrol cars surrounding the shooting scene, which is located in a heavily-populated tourist area.

Plenty of shoppers and bystanders were seen watching officers cordon off a space directly in front of the Capitol One Café.

Nearby attractions include the TCL Chinese Theatre and the El Capitan Theatre just steps away from the scene.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting.

This developing story will be updated.