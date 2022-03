A person was shot near White Point Park in San Pedro Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound at about 6:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Aguirre of the LAPD, and bullet casings were found in the area of the park.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

Their condition is unknown.

No information about a suspect was available, Aguirre said.