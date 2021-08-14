1 stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall anti-vaccine protest: LAPD

A man was stabbed outside L.A. City Hall after a fight broke out during an anti-vaccine protest on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The protest was held to push back against the recent vaccine mandates and requirements, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD responded to the scene where a man was stabbed. The victim was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and is expected to recover.

Video footage uploaded to Twitter identifies some of the participants as members of the far-right Proud Boys. In the video, punches are thrown and one man is bloodied in the melee.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the LAPD.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021