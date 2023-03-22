One person was stabbed at South El Monte High School Wednesday morning and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the campus at 1001 Durfee Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Their age and gender have not been released.

One person was detained, authorities said without elaborating.

No further details about the stabbing have been released.