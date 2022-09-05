Authorities released body-worn camera and witness cell phone video Monday of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in July in Riverside County.

On Friday, July 22, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto parts store at 15100 Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley after an employee called 911 to report a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot someone.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect, identified as Jay Jackson, 49, had one hand in his shorts pocket and told them he had a gun, the department said.

Videos show deputies ordering Jackson to surrender, but he refused to comply.

“Slowly pull your hand out and put it on top of your head or get on your knees” one deputy shouts.

Instead, video shows Jackson removing what authorities described as “a shiny metal object” from the front pocket of his shorts and charging toward a deputy who fired a single shot, hitting Jackson in the chest.

“The deputies at the scene performed life-saving on Jackson who was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a videotaped statement.

The shiny object turned out to be a Gillette razor.

Bianco said the shooting will be reviewed by several agencies and ultimately the California Attorney General’s office.