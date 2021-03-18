1 taken into custody following homicide in Encino, assault in Reseda area: LAPD

A person has been taken into custody Thursday following a homicide in Encino and an assault in the Reseda area, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

About 11:40 a.m. police were called to Vanowen Street and White Oak Avenue in the Reseda area for reports of a man armed with a hatchet, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a laceration to his arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.

About 12:50 p.m., police responded to the 17700 block of Alonzo Place in Encino for another report of a man armed with a hatchet, and officers found a homicide victim at the scene, Madison said.

A person described as a suspect was taken into custody along Karen Drive.

Officer Jader Chaves told KTLA that the homicide was related to the earlier call, but did not elaborate on the victims nor the circumstances of either incident.

No further details about the incidents have been released.

Aerial video from the scene showed several police vehicles blocking a cul-de-sac and crime scene tape cordoning off the area.