1 teen dead, 2 others injured after a Rialto fight leads to shooting: Police

One teen was found dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Rialto on March 4, 2020. (LoudLabs)

A 16-year-old boy was found dead and two others were injured after an altercation between teens led to a shooting in Rialto Wednesday, officials said.

A group of teenagers were in an argument that escalated to shots being fired on the 200 block of East Randall Avenue, the Rialto Police Department said.

Witnesses told police that about 10 to 15 shots were fired during the altercation, according to Capt. Anthony Vega of the department.

One of those who was shot was a teenager and is expected to survive, officials said.

A female bystander was also shot and is expected to survive, according to police.

The teenager who was fatally shot has not been identified other than as a 16-year-old black male from Rialto.

The shooter, who is still at large, was described to police as a light-skinned black male teen or a hispanic male teen, last seen wearing a red sweater. A weapon was not recovered at the scene, according to police.

The residence where the shooting took place was not the residence of the victim, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

RPD is investigating a shooting at Sycamore and Randall. 1 juvie was found deceased and a 2nd juvie was shot and is expected to survive. An uninvolved female was also shot and is expected to survive. Incident appears isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/tnsMt2Xb7K — Rialto Police (@RialtoPolice) March 5, 2020