Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and two others hospitalized in Corona on Tuesday.

The three victims were all 16 to 17 years old, according to the Corona Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of El Sobrante Road and Circle City Drive around 8:34 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, three teenagers were found inside an overturned vehicle.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries where they remain in stable condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor,” said police. “The identity of the deceased passenger is being withheld pending notification of their family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Jacob Westall at 951-817-5784 or email Jacob.Westall@CoronaCA.gov.