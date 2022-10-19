One person was medically evaluated Wednesday after a freezer compressor leak at a Playa Vista CVS, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at 12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hazardous materials experts were at the scene assessing the situation and later determined a “light haze” was associated with a store freezer compressor, fire officials explained in an update.

One person was evaluated at the scene and did not want to be transported to a hospital.

There was no further hazardous materials waste released within the one-story store and the building was ventilated.

It will stay closed for business until the L.A. County Department of Public Health can assess the situation, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.