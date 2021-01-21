1 wounded after 2 officers open fire in downtown L.A.: LAPD

A man was wounded after two police officers in downtown Los Angeles opened fire Thursday, officials said.

Around 4:29 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of 6th Street and Olive Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers were in an alley going southbound towards 7th Street, between Hill and Olive streets, when they made contact with a man who they say had an item that appeared to be a handgun, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the LAPD told KTLA.

Two officers discharged their firearms, he said. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or what prompted the officers to open fire.

The person, described as a suspect, was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said.

No officers were injured.

An article that “appears to be a handgun” was recovered at the scene, Preciado said.

The wounded person was described as a male Hispanic in his 30s. The officers were described only as being male.

Preciado estimated that authorities would remain at the scene for about six hours to conduct an investigation. He said that a nearby bus operator stopped the vehicle at some point during the exchange, and the passengers may be witnesses. Investigators will also review video footage from the bus.

No further details were immediately available.