1 wounded after being shot by deputy in Santa Clarita: Officials

Authorities respond to investigate a shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Clarita on Jan. 11, 2021. (KTLA)

One person was wounded after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Clarita Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Warm Springs Drive and MacMillan Ranch Road, inside a gated community off Sand Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

A Sheriff’s Department news release describes the wounded person as a suspect, but officials have not described what he or she may have been suspected of.

The person was struck by gunfire and hospitalized in unknown condition, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or what prompted the deputy to open fire. Sheriff’s officials have not said whether the person wounded was armed.

A sheriff’s captain at the scene confirmed to KTLA that it was a deputy who fired, and said the deputy involved was possibly off-duty.

Aerial footage of the scene showed two pickup trucks in the street outside large homes.

A red truck, in front, had its bed filled with a ladder and other equipment. Its front passenger door was ajar, with an ice chest and what appeared to be clothing items on the ground beside it.

A white pickup was parked behind it, followed by crime tape and four sheriff’s vehicles.

Investigators remained at the scene late Monday afternoon, and no further details were available.