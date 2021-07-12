1 wounded after pursuit ends in police shooting on 10 Fwy on-ramp in Ontario

Police opened fire following a pursuit and shot one of two occupants in the vehicle fleeing authorities in Ontario Monday, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the Milliken Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound 10 Freeway after the chase had started in Fontana, according to Fontana police Officer Daniel Romero.

A Fontana patrol officer initiated the pursuit sometime after 3 p.m., but it’s unclear why they began chasing the vehicle, Romero said.

The chase came to an end after officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver. At some point after that, at least one officer opened fire, Romero said.

Romero was unsure what prompted police to use lethal force.

One of the pursuit vehicle’s two occupants was struck and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Romero said.

The other occupant was not struck by gunfire and was taken into custody, according to police.

Ontario police were responding to investigate the Fontana police shooting.

No further details were available.

@OntarioPD is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting at Milliken/I-10 frwy after a pursuit involving @FontanaPD personnel. Suspects were taken to local hospitals. No officers or bystanders were injured. Consider alternate routes due to traffic delays. More updates to follow. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 13, 2021