1 wounded after shooting in Chesterfield Square parking lot: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a shooter who wounded another person in a parking lot quarrel Saturday afternoon in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No details about the victim or shooter have been released, but police believe the suspect might have been driving a white Volvo, according to the LAPD.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to the LAPD.