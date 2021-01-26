1 wounded as stakeout ends in police shooting in Riverside

The 4600 block of Tomlinson Avenue in Riverside is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A person was hospitalized after being shot by police in a residential area of Riverside Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were on a stakeout in the 4600 block of Tomlinson Avenue when they encountered the person, according to Ryan Railsback, a public information officer for Riverside police.

Railsback described the person as a suspect, but could not confirm whether it was the same person officers had been surveilling.

Police shot the person shortly after 4 p.m., Railsback said.

Officials did not say whether the person was armed, or describe what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear what prompted the use of lethal force.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

Riverside County district attorney’s investigators were responding to the scene to lead the investigation.

No further details were available.

