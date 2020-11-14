1 wounded in Anaheim police shooting in Buena Park: Officials

A residential area in Buena Park in cordoned off following an Anaheim police shooting on Nov. 13, 2020, in the photo shared by the Anaheim Police Department.

A person was shot and wounded by Anaheim police in a residential area of Buena Park Friday, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available on the shooting, which occurred in the area of Grand Avenue and Adams Way, just south of Knott’s Berry Farm.

The location is a few blocks north of Anaheim city limits.

Police say the person was hospitalized after being shot. They describe the individual as a “suspect,” but it’s unclear what the person was wanted on suspicion of.

Buena Park police were investigating the incident, but could not be immediately reached for details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

An Officer-involved shooting involving Anaheim PD officers has occurred in the area of Grand and Adams in the City of Buena Park. The suspect has been transported to the hospital. PIO to address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/H916gUth1M — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) November 14, 2020