A person was shot and wounded in a car-to-car shooting on a San Bernardino freeway late Wednesday night.

The shooting on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Road occurred about 11:20 p.m., according to Officer Sandoval of the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was struck in the hip by gunfire, though they are expected to survive, Sandoval said.

The investigation closed down the southbound freeway, though it reopened by about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.