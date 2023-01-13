A person who works at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City was shot and wounded in a possible road-rage incident Friday morning, authorities said.

The victim was shot at about 6 a.m. on the 10 Freeway near the interchange with the 5 Freeway, according to the Culver City Police Department. They drove themselves to the Sony Pictures Studios and was eventually transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, and no further information was available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.