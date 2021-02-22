1 wounded in shoe store shooting at Hollywood & Highland mall

A possible suspect was detained after a gunman opened fire in the heart of Hollywood Monday afternoon, wounding one person, officials said.

The gunfire rang out just before 4:30 p.m. at the Shoe Palace store at the Hollywood & Highland shopping mall at the corner of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, said Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where officials say he was later listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told KTLA the shooting victim appeared to be a man who worked at the sneaker store.

A perimeter was set up, and police were seen with guns drawn as they searched the area for the shooter.

No further information was immediately available about the person taken into custody, who police described as a person of interest or possible suspect.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Though typically among one of the busiest tourist areas in L.A., officials say foot traffic at the shopping mall was relatively light Monday amid the pandemic.

No further details were immediately available.

