One person was shot and wounded outside of a Denny’s in Bellflower early Tuesday morning.
The shooting began with reports of a fight at the diner, located at 17230 Lakewood Blvd., a few minutes before 3 a.m., according to Lt. Maldonado of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One person was wounded, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their name, age, gender and condition are unknown.
Authorities did not indicate a possible motive for the fight and subsequent shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.