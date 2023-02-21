One person was shot at a Bellflower Denny’s on Feb. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was shot and wounded outside of a Denny’s in Bellflower early Tuesday morning.

The shooting began with reports of a fight at the diner, located at 17230 Lakewood Blvd., a few minutes before 3 a.m., according to Lt. Maldonado of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One person was wounded, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their name, age, gender and condition are unknown.

Authorities did not indicate a possible motive for the fight and subsequent shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.