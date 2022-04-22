A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area at about 9:15 p.m. to take the wounded person to the hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed visible damage to the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan, though the victim’s condition has not been released.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, Cruz said.