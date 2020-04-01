1 wounded in South Whittier police shooting

A person was wounded in a police shooting in South Whittier Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 5:15 p.m. near the corner of Beaty and Laurel avenues, according to Mike Lopez, a media relations officer for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez said the circumstances of the call were unknown.

Law enforcement sources said LAPD officers were conducting a surveillance operation in the area. South Whittier is an unincorporated area patrolled by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire, and how many times the person was shot. They were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the county Fire Department said.

No officers were injured.

An LAPD public information officer at the scene was expected to provide further details Tuesday night.

Check back for updates on this developing story.