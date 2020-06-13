1 wounded when carjacking suspects, CHP officers and L.A. sheriff’s deputies exchange gunfire after pursuit ends in Palmdale

A carjacking suspect was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies after a high-speed pursuit came to an end in Palmdale Friday night, authorities said.

After a vehicle with tracking software was reported stolen by the tracking company, CHP found the vehicle on the 14 Freeway, north of the 5 Freeway, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

CHP officers followed the vehicle into the Agua Dulce area, where they called for backup from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department as they initiated a pursuit along the 14 Freeway, going at high rates of speed, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the area of 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale about 9:20 p.m., when three men emerged from the car armed with handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.

While one of them immediately surrendered, the other two fired multiple rounds at the officers, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“At that time an Officer involved Shooting occurred during which one of the suspects was struck several times,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the news release.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the third suspect, who was not injured, surrendered to officers. Authorities did not provide information on the person’s condition.

No deputies or CHP officers were hurt during the incident.

Several agencies will investigate the incident to determine whether the shooting was legally justified, including the Office of the Inspector General and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at 323 890-5500. Those who wish leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.